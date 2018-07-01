Cool End to the Weekend...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Morning!

Today will be cooler than what we've seen recently with a day time highs only up into the upper 80's for most of the region. Tomorrow we're tracking potential for another round of isolated evening storms followed by a breezy day Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be absolutely gorgeous for Independence Day! Lots of sunshine with just a few spotty clouds and dry conditions will lead to an excellent holiday! By the weekend we're seeing another potential for storms Friday night and some cooler conditions Saturday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy