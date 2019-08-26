Cool-down on the horizon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
58°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re starting off with a clear sky and mild but warmer-than-average temperatures. The day ahead of us will be hot but a frontal boundary moving in will help bring some nicer afternoons. We’ll reach highs in the low 90s to the north of I-40, while to the south, upper 90s and 100s, as the wind comes out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. The chance for rain will be very low, as we just don’t have enough moisture for storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much less hot, as we only heat up to the mid 80s and see thunderstorms develop, especially in the evenings. The rest of the week does bring back the 90s but then we’ll cool off for the weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss