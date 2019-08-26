Cool-down on the horizon

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re starting off with a clear sky and mild but warmer-than-average temperatures. The day ahead of us will be hot but a frontal boundary moving in will help bring some nicer afternoons. We’ll reach highs in the low 90s to the north of I-40, while to the south, upper 90s and 100s, as the wind comes out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. The chance for rain will be very low, as we just don’t have enough moisture for storms.



Tuesday and Wednesday will be much less hot, as we only heat up to the mid 80s and see thunderstorms develop, especially in the evenings. The rest of the week does bring back the 90s but then we’ll cool off for the weekend.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin