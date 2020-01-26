Cool down for a mild weekend

Good Sunday evening everyone, mild temperatures for today and going into our Monday. We’ve had highs in the high 50’s and low 60’s throughout the weekend and Monday will also have highs in the high 50’s and low 60’s. Temperatures will drop going into Tuesday as we do have a chance for rain and now early in the morning with highs topping out in the 40’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50’s then we will have another chance for precipitation on Thursday with another rain/snow mix. Highs for Thursday will also be in the 40’s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be fairly seasonal and mild so it will be a perfect weekend for outdoor activities.