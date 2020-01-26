Cool down for a mild weekend

Live Now
Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, mild temperatures for today and going into our Monday. We’ve had highs in the high 50’s and low 60’s throughout the weekend and Monday will also have highs in the high 50’s and low 60’s. Temperatures will drop going into Tuesday as we do have a chance for rain and now early in the morning with highs topping out in the 40’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50’s then we will have another chance for precipitation on Thursday with another rain/snow mix. Highs for Thursday will also be in the 40’s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be fairly seasonal and mild so it will be a perfect weekend for outdoor activities.

