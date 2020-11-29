Cool and Windy Sunday

Sunday morning we’ll be on the cold side with lows in the 20’s and 30’s so some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning. We’ll warm up into the 40’s and 50’s with windy conditions throughout the day.

Monday will be much more pleasant with wind backing off and highs closer to seasonal mid 50’s along with clear conditions. We’ll continue this trend until the next cool down on Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be struggling to reach the 40’s with brisk northern winds ontop of much colder conditions. We’ll see a warm up to end our week with highs attempting to reach the 50’s. Stay warm!