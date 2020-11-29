Cool and Windy Sunday

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

35°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Dumas

31°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Hereford

36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

27°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Perryton

35°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Pampa

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Sunday morning we’ll be on the cold side with lows in the 20’s and 30’s so some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning. We’ll warm up into the 40’s and 50’s with windy conditions throughout the day.

Monday will be much more pleasant with wind backing off and highs closer to seasonal mid 50’s along with clear conditions. We’ll continue this trend until the next cool down on Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be struggling to reach the 40’s with brisk northern winds ontop of much colder conditions. We’ll see a warm up to end our week with highs attempting to reach the 50’s. Stay warm!

