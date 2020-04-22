Good Wednesday morning folks. Many of us woke up to strong storms this morning but the early round has ended. A few more storms will pop up later on in the morning but the severe chances drop quite a bit. It’ll be a windy day, with northwest winds kicking up to 15 to 30 mph and hit-or-miss storms around the area for the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s.
Thursday will be much calmer and warmer as we near 80 during the day time, though a few storms are possible for our northern counties but severe weather is not likely.
Friday gets cooler and breezy as we drop to highs in the 60s but then we get on a warming trend going into the weekend.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Continuing storms and windy weather
Amarillo54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
