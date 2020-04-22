Continuing storms and windy weather

Weather

Few Clouds

Amarillo

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 42F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Perryton

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Wednesday morning folks. Many of us woke up to strong storms this morning but the early round has ended. A few more storms will pop up later on in the morning but the severe chances drop quite a bit. It’ll be a windy day, with northwest winds kicking up to 15 to 30 mph and hit-or-miss storms around the area for the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will be much calmer and warmer as we near 80 during the day time, though a few storms are possible for our northern counties but severe weather is not likely.

Friday gets cooler and breezy as we drop to highs in the 60s but then we get on a warming trend going into the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

