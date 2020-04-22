Continuing storms and windy weather

Good Wednesday morning folks. Many of us woke up to strong storms this morning but the early round has ended. A few more storms will pop up later on in the morning but the severe chances drop quite a bit. It’ll be a windy day, with northwest winds kicking up to 15 to 30 mph and hit-or-miss storms around the area for the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s.



Thursday will be much calmer and warmer as we near 80 during the day time, though a few storms are possible for our northern counties but severe weather is not likely.



Friday gets cooler and breezy as we drop to highs in the 60s but then we get on a warming trend going into the weekend.



Meteorologist Chris Martin