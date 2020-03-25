Continuing on the warming trend with more wind

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. Warmer than average weather continues today, with breezy winds kicking in. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s with a few spots approaching 90. The wildfire danger is rising for our western counties, but it’s dry all across the High Plains so avoid outdoor burning the rest of the week.



Winds continue about as strong tomorrow as temperatures get up around 90 in the afternoon under ample sunshine.



The weather looks to be a bit less warm Friday with highs near 80 instead but there will be no reprieve from the wind just yet. Late Friday night, our northern counties may get a few brief rain showers but most of us will miss out. Saturday looks to be much cooler and windy with highs in the 60s.



Sunday brings back pretty nice weather.



Enjoy your Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin