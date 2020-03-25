Continuing on the warming trend with more wind

Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. Warmer than average weather continues today, with breezy winds kicking in. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s with a few spots approaching 90. The wildfire danger is rising for our western counties, but it’s dry all across the High Plains so avoid outdoor burning the rest of the week.

Winds continue about as strong tomorrow as temperatures get up around 90 in the afternoon under ample sunshine.

The weather looks to be a bit less warm Friday with highs near 80 instead but there will be no reprieve from the wind just yet. Late Friday night, our northern counties may get a few brief rain showers but most of us will miss out. Saturday looks to be much cooler and windy with highs in the 60s.

Sunday brings back pretty nice weather.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

