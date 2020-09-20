Continue with pleasant weather as fall approaches

BERMUDA (NewsNation Now) — Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 4 hurricane continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. CDT Thursday, the storm is on track to affect Bermuda Sunday evening or Monday. While forecasters can't predict whether Bermuda is directly in Teddy's path, strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall is expected for the island. Bermuda was affected by Hurricane Paulette this week.