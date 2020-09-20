Sunday morning will be on the cool side with lows in the 50’s with sunny conditions throughout the day outside of the hazy conditions as well, highs will be in the 80’s and the same goes for Monday. We’ll be on a dry pattern for a while before we see a break in this dry pattern, possibly not until the following weekend. Tuesday, is the first day of fall, with highs in the 80’s. Wednesday through Saturday we’ll remain high and dry with highs in the 80’s. Have a great weekend!
Continue with pleasant weather as fall approaches
