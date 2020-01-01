Happy New Year folks! After a blustery and sunny day, we’re looking for colder winds to hit tomorrow, with a chance at precipitation.
Overnight, clouds move in as the wind picks up from the north. The next cold front will bring in enough moisture for some light rain or light snow, with snow more likely to the west and northwest. Accumulations, if there are any, will be less than half an inch. Those of us who get the cold rain won’t get much either, but you will want to bundle up. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s.
The sunshine returns on Friday as the wind backs off a bit but highs will be about the same. Saturday is looking pretty mild but then a dry cold front comes for the latter half of the weekend.
Have a great night and stay warm!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Colder winds bring a shot at moisture
Amarillo60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 28 mph SW
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 25 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 31 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
