Colder winds bring a shot at moisture

Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
28 mph SW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 33F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 33F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
31 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Happy New Year folks! After a blustery and sunny day, we’re looking for colder winds to hit tomorrow, with a chance at precipitation.

Overnight, clouds move in as the wind picks up from the north. The next cold front will bring in enough moisture for some light rain or light snow, with snow more likely to the west and northwest. Accumulations, if there are any, will be less than half an inch. Those of us who get the cold rain won’t get much either, but you will want to bundle up. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s.

The sunshine returns on Friday as the wind backs off a bit but highs will be about the same. Saturday is looking pretty mild but then a dry cold front comes for the latter half of the weekend.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

