Colder weekend ahead

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
12 mph N
79%
Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph NNE
20%
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 15°
18 mph NNW
88%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
4 mph N
20%
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
6 mph NNE
83%
Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
8 mph NNE
60%
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

30°F Clear Feels like 20°
13 mph N
82%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
6 mph N
20%
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
7 mph NNW
90%
Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
4 mph NW
10%
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 21°
17 mph N
86%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
6 mph NE
20%
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good Friday morning. The weather for this day after Thanksgiving is looking to be colder, with lows in the 20s and 30s, and breezy winds that only allow us to warm up to the 40s and 50s, so grab that extra layer. We will see sunshine today but more clouds in the afternoon.

An upper-level low moves overhead tonight and tomorrow, and will try to bring light rain and light snow to the High Plains, though accumulations look to be less than an inch for anyone who gets snow. We’ll heat up to the 30s and low 40s tomorrow afternoon before the precipitation comes to an end in the evening. Thankfully, the wind won’t be very strong tomorrow.

Sunday cranks up the gusts again but we will be warmer, back to the 50s, and next week looks to be pretty average for a few days.

Stay warm and have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

