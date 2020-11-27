Colder weekend ahead

Hello folks and good Friday morning. The weather for this day after Thanksgiving is looking to be colder, with lows in the 20s and 30s, and breezy winds that only allow us to warm up to the 40s and 50s, so grab that extra layer. We will see sunshine today but more clouds in the afternoon.



An upper-level low moves overhead tonight and tomorrow, and will try to bring light rain and light snow to the High Plains, though accumulations look to be less than an inch for anyone who gets snow. We’ll heat up to the 30s and low 40s tomorrow afternoon before the precipitation comes to an end in the evening. Thankfully, the wind won’t be very strong tomorrow.



Sunday cranks up the gusts again but we will be warmer, back to the 50s, and next week looks to be pretty average for a few days.



Stay warm and have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin