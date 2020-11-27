Hello folks and good Friday morning. The weather for this day after Thanksgiving is looking to be colder, with lows in the 20s and 30s, and breezy winds that only allow us to warm up to the 40s and 50s, so grab that extra layer. We will see sunshine today but more clouds in the afternoon.
An upper-level low moves overhead tonight and tomorrow, and will try to bring light rain and light snow to the High Plains, though accumulations look to be less than an inch for anyone who gets snow. We’ll heat up to the 30s and low 40s tomorrow afternoon before the precipitation comes to an end in the evening. Thankfully, the wind won’t be very strong tomorrow.
Sunday cranks up the gusts again but we will be warmer, back to the 50s, and next week looks to be pretty average for a few days.
Stay warm and have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Colder weekend ahead
Amarillo31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas28°F Clear Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford31°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton30°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
