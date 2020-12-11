Colder weather, along with wintry precipitation

Happy Friday folks! Well the nice, warm weather we’ve enjoyed is now gone and today will be much more chilly. A few spots saw rain last night, and this upper-level system is trying to bring light snow to our northern counties. We’ll see another round for the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Texas Panhandle after 2 pm, but accumulations of snow look to stay less than an inch. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky above. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too strong.



Saturday brings back sunshine, but only briefly, as we see nearly the same highs but Saturday night brings the next round of snow, from the other side of this system which will be stronger. As of this writing, we’re looking for a few inches of snow possible for the central Texas Panhandle by noon Sunday, while amounts look to be closer to half a foot for the northeastern Texas Panhandle and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Also, it’ll be colder and windy for that day with highs in the 30s as precipitation comes to an end.



Overall, nicer weather comes next week with the return of average temperatures.



Stay warm and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin