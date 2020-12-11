Colder weather, along with wintry precipitation

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

33°F Broken Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

35°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Happy Friday folks! Well the nice, warm weather we’ve enjoyed is now gone and today will be much more chilly. A few spots saw rain last night, and this upper-level system is trying to bring light snow to our northern counties. We’ll see another round for the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Texas Panhandle after 2 pm, but accumulations of snow look to stay less than an inch. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky above. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too strong.

Saturday brings back sunshine, but only briefly, as we see nearly the same highs but Saturday night brings the next round of snow, from the other side of this system which will be stronger. As of this writing, we’re looking for a few inches of snow possible for the central Texas Panhandle by noon Sunday, while amounts look to be closer to half a foot for the northeastern Texas Panhandle and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Also, it’ll be colder and windy for that day with highs in the 30s as precipitation comes to an end.

Overall, nicer weather comes next week with the return of average temperatures.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

