Colder rest of the weekend

Good Sunday morning friends. We’re waking up to single-digit wind chills so dress appropriately before heading outdoors. The winds get breezy again, coming from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and the air will be colder than yesterday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Tomorrow starts off even more frigid but thankfully calmer. Afternoon readings look to be about the same.



New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) brings more seasonal conditions and still plenty of sunshine ahead of a nice warm-up for New Year’s Day, with highs around 60. Temperatures start to drop again next Thursday, with the 40s coming back.



Stay warm and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin