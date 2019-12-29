Good Sunday morning friends. We’re waking up to single-digit wind chills so dress appropriately before heading outdoors. The winds get breezy again, coming from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and the air will be colder than yesterday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow starts off even more frigid but thankfully calmer. Afternoon readings look to be about the same.
New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) brings more seasonal conditions and still plenty of sunshine ahead of a nice warm-up for New Year’s Day, with highs around 60. Temperatures start to drop again next Thursday, with the 40s coming back.
Stay warm and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Colder rest of the weekend
Amarillo27°F Clear Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas27°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 23 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford30°F Overcast Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart26°F Few Clouds Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
17°F Clear. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton29°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa29°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Good Sunday morning friends. We’re waking up to single-digit wind chills so dress appropriately before heading outdoors. The winds get breezy again, coming from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and the air will be colder than yesterday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.