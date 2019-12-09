Colder and more cloudy start of the week

Hello folks and good Monday morning. We’re going to see more clouds today as temperatures cool-down with the latest front to come through. Temperatures will go from the 40s and 50s this morning to the chilly lower 40s in the afternoon, with the afternoon being colder. The wind is breezy to start out but backs off after 12 pm.



Tuesday brings back the sunshine and temperatures right around average. We’ll have another jump in highs for Wednesday as we close in on 60 but then another cool-off is in store for Thursday, and unfortunately, this week looks to be dry.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin