Colder and more cloudy start of the week

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good Monday morning. We’re going to see more clouds today as temperatures cool-down with the latest front to come through. Temperatures will go from the 40s and 50s this morning to the chilly lower 40s in the afternoon, with the afternoon being colder. The wind is breezy to start out but backs off after 12 pm.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine and temperatures right around average. We’ll have another jump in highs for Wednesday as we close in on 60 but then another cool-off is in store for Thursday, and unfortunately, this week looks to be dry.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Weather

