Hello folks and good Monday morning. We’re going to see more clouds today as temperatures cool-down with the latest front to come through. Temperatures will go from the 40s and 50s this morning to the chilly lower 40s in the afternoon, with the afternoon being colder. The wind is breezy to start out but backs off after 12 pm.
Tuesday brings back the sunshine and temperatures right around average. We’ll have another jump in highs for Wednesday as we close in on 60 but then another cool-off is in store for Thursday, and unfortunately, this week looks to be dry.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Colder and more cloudy start of the week
Amarillo53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas46°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart47°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton46°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 23 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hello folks and good Monday morning. We’re going to see more clouds today as temperatures cool-down with the latest front to come through. Temperatures will go from the 40s and 50s this morning to the chilly lower 40s in the afternoon, with the afternoon being colder. The wind is breezy to start out but backs off after 12 pm.