Cold weather in place; snow returning soon

Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out close to freezing with ample cloud cover above and the clouds continue to hang out overhead the rest of the day. Our far northwestern counties will be close enough to a minor disturbance that brings flurries or light snow, but that ends before midday. Make sure to bundle up for wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures only rise to the 30s and 40s in the afternoon as the breezy wind backs off.



Tomorrow is looking to keep the dreary February cold around along with some drizzle or flurries but another round of snow comes around Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For that event, we’ll see accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for mainly our northern counties as temperatures only warm up to the 20s and 30s.



Friday, the thawing out begins as we get back to the 40s and 50s and the warming trend continues this weekend.



Stay warm and have a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin