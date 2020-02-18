Cold weather in place; snow returning soon

Overcast

Amarillo

36°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

35°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

35°F Broken Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out close to freezing with ample cloud cover above and the clouds continue to hang out overhead the rest of the day. Our far northwestern counties will be close enough to a minor disturbance that brings flurries or light snow, but that ends before midday. Make sure to bundle up for wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures only rise to the 30s and 40s in the afternoon as the breezy wind backs off.

Tomorrow is looking to keep the dreary February cold around along with some drizzle or flurries but another round of snow comes around Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For that event, we’ll see accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for mainly our northern counties as temperatures only warm up to the 20s and 30s.

Friday, the thawing out begins as we get back to the 40s and 50s and the warming trend continues this weekend.

Stay warm and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

