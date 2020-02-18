Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out close to freezing with ample cloud cover above and the clouds continue to hang out overhead the rest of the day. Our far northwestern counties will be close enough to a minor disturbance that brings flurries or light snow, but that ends before midday. Make sure to bundle up for wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures only rise to the 30s and 40s in the afternoon as the breezy wind backs off.
Tomorrow is looking to keep the dreary February cold around along with some drizzle or flurries but another round of snow comes around Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For that event, we’ll see accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for mainly our northern counties as temperatures only warm up to the 20s and 30s.
Friday, the thawing out begins as we get back to the 40s and 50s and the warming trend continues this weekend.
Stay warm and have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cold weather in place; snow returning soon
Amarillo36°F Overcast Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart35°F Overcast Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa35°F Broken Clouds Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
