Cold start for Sunday

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had temperatures for today in the 60’s and 70’s across the area with consistent winds out of the northwest. Sunday will have a cold start in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to more mild conditions in the 60’s and 70’s with calm winds but clouds throughout our early hours. Monday we have a chance for storms mostly to our eastern region. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and calm winds, mostly the same for Wednesday but a bit warmer in the 80’s. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70’s until a cold front moves through for Friday dropping temperatures into the 50’s with a chance of showers late. Saturday will have highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Have a great weekend!