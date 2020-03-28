Cold start for Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
21 mph WNW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 31F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Mainly clear. Low 31F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph NW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 32F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Some passing clouds. Low 32F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
30 mph NNW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
32°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
28 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had temperatures for today in the 60’s and 70’s across the area with consistent winds out of the northwest. Sunday will have a cold start in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to more mild conditions in the 60’s and 70’s with calm winds but clouds throughout our early hours. Monday we have a chance for storms mostly to our eastern region. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and calm winds, mostly the same for Wednesday but a bit warmer in the 80’s. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70’s until a cold front moves through for Friday dropping temperatures into the 50’s with a chance of showers late. Saturday will have highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Have a great weekend!

