Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had temperatures for today in the 60’s and 70’s across the area with consistent winds out of the northwest. Sunday will have a cold start in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to more mild conditions in the 60’s and 70’s with calm winds but clouds throughout our early hours. Monday we have a chance for storms mostly to our eastern region. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and calm winds, mostly the same for Wednesday but a bit warmer in the 80’s. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70’s until a cold front moves through for Friday dropping temperatures into the 50’s with a chance of showers late. Saturday will have highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Have a great weekend!
Cold start for Sunday
Amarillo64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 21 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mainly clear. Low 31F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 18 mph NW
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 10%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Some passing clouds. Low 32F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 30 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 28 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent