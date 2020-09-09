Cold/Rain filled conditions continue

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve started out on the colder side of things with low in the 30’s here in the city with cold rain to begin our day as well.
Winds will be as prevalent as ever out of the north with those wind chill factors playing a role in our early morning hours and for the entirety of the day. We’ll have this storm system relatively stagnant over the next day or so with spotty showers possible throughout the day for today but more wide spread precipitation possible in our evening/overnight hours across the panhandle.
Highs for Wednesday will only be in the 40’s and possibly 50’s. Thursday we’ll have another chilly day with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s with spotty showers possible throughout the day once again.
We’ll finally start to clear up Friday morning with highs reaching the 70’s and we’ll have a much more pleasant weekend with highs returning to the 80’s.
Have a great day!
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo’s Weekly Coronavirus Update
- Arrest made after man dies from injuries received during assault, APD says
- Dog’s bark saved Alabama family as fire swept through home
- Photos: Explosive wildfires rage across California stoked by fierce winds
- Tennessee woman spotted chewing on horse’s mane charged with public intoxication