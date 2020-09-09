Cold/Rain filled conditions continue

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve started out on the colder side of things with low in the 30’s here in the city with cold rain to begin our day as well.

Winds will be as prevalent as ever out of the north with those wind chill factors playing a role in our early morning hours and for the entirety of the day. We’ll have this storm system relatively stagnant over the next day or so with spotty showers possible throughout the day for today but more wide spread precipitation possible in our evening/overnight hours across the panhandle.

Highs for Wednesday will only be in the 40’s and possibly 50’s. Thursday we’ll have another chilly day with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s with spotty showers possible throughout the day once again.

We’ll finally start to clear up Friday morning with highs reaching the 70’s and we’ll have a much more pleasant weekend with highs returning to the 80’s.

Have a great day!

