Cold/Rain filled conditions continue

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

37°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Low 39F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Low 39F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

35°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Near record low temperatures. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Near record low temperatures. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
24 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

40°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

40°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve started out on the colder side of things with low in the 30’s here in the city with cold rain to begin our day as well.

Winds will be as prevalent as ever out of the north with those wind chill factors playing a role in our early morning hours and for the entirety of the day. We’ll have this storm system relatively stagnant over the next day or so with spotty showers possible throughout the day for today but more wide spread precipitation possible in our evening/overnight hours across the panhandle.

Highs for Wednesday will only be in the 40’s and possibly 50’s. Thursday we’ll have another chilly day with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s with spotty showers possible throughout the day once again.

We’ll finally start to clear up Friday morning with highs reaching the 70’s and we’ll have a much more pleasant weekend with highs returning to the 80’s.

Have a great day!

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss