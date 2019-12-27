Cold but beneficial rain

Happy Friday folks! Rain is on the way to the High Plains thanks to a big upper-level system that is out west of us. Most of the area will see off-and-on rain showers with the occasional thunder through the early afternoon. Our northern counties are seeing temperatures below freezing, so freezing rain is not out of the question. Please use extra caution if you’re in that situation, and watch out especially on bridges and overpasses that could end up with ice on them. After sunrise, precipitation will be all rain and continue into the afternoon. Keep the jacket or coat with you, as we only warm up to the 40s and 50s today, with breezy winds.

This evening, a few thunderstorms develop with gusty winds, and these continue into Saturday morning before clearing out. We’ll see temperatures warm up slightly tomorrow afternoon with a break in the clouds but the wind stays strong.

Sunday morning, a few flurries are possible as the breeze turns even colder with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday stays pretty chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s but we’ll get on a slow warming trend for the last few days of 2019.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

