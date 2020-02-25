Cold and strong winds today

Hello and good Tuesday morning everyone. After last night’s strong winds, we are waking up to calmer and cold conditions, but the wind comes back after sunrise. We’ll heat up from lows in the 20s and low 30s to highs only around 40, with our northern counties not even warming above the 30s. The wind cranks up once more from the northwest at 20 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 50 at times. Avoid outdoor burning today as we are pretty dry out there and grass fires could occur. A disturbance moving in from the north will try to bring some very light snow this evening, mainly for our northern counties, with minor accumulations.



Wednesday won’t be nearly as blustery and the sky clears out as we heat up to the mid 40s.



Thursday continues this trend with seasonal conditions and we’ll see the 60s and 70s from Friday into the weekend.



Stay warm and have a great Tuesday.



Meteorologist Chris Martin