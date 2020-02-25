Cold and strong winds today

Clear

Amarillo

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
18°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

23°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
18°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
21°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

30°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
21°F Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello and good Tuesday morning everyone. After last night’s strong winds, we are waking up to calmer and cold conditions, but the wind comes back after sunrise. We’ll heat up from lows in the 20s and low 30s to highs only around 40, with our northern counties not even warming above the 30s. The wind cranks up once more from the northwest at 20 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 50 at times. Avoid outdoor burning today as we are pretty dry out there and grass fires could occur. A disturbance moving in from the north will try to bring some very light snow this evening, mainly for our northern counties, with minor accumulations.

Wednesday won’t be nearly as blustery and the sky clears out as we heat up to the mid 40s.

Thursday continues this trend with seasonal conditions and we’ll see the 60s and 70s from Friday into the weekend.

Stay warm and have a great Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

