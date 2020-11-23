Cloudy, windy, and cool

Overcast

Amarillo

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Cloudy and windy. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Overcast. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy friends and good morning to you. Clouds continue to move overhead and we’re starting out with spotty rain showers or mist out there. This will continue off and on throughout the day as the wind picks up from the south, getting strong at 20 to 30 mph. Look for highs in the 50s this afternoon.

Some rain continues into tomorrow morning but will clear out for most of us during the day as the wind comes in from the west, staying strong. Temperatures rise to the 60s for some of the area Tuesday while our northern counties get cold for the afternoon.

Wednesday morning, we’ll wake up to freezing temperatures but highs return to the 60s and that continues on Thanksgiving as well.

Have a wonderful day and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

