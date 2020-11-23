Howdy friends and good morning to you. Clouds continue to move overhead and we’re starting out with spotty rain showers or mist out there. This will continue off and on throughout the day as the wind picks up from the south, getting strong at 20 to 30 mph. Look for highs in the 50s this afternoon.
Some rain continues into tomorrow morning but will clear out for most of us during the day as the wind comes in from the west, staying strong. Temperatures rise to the 60s for some of the area Tuesday while our northern counties get cold for the afternoon.
Wednesday morning, we’ll wake up to freezing temperatures but highs return to the 60s and that continues on Thanksgiving as well.
Have a wonderful day and stay warm!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cloudy, windy, and cool
Amarillo41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
