Good Wednesday morning. It was a foggy start for some of us, and cloudy for others but the sky is clearing out. We’ll look for short-sleeves kind of weather for the rest of the day as temperatures reach the 80s, and maybe a few 90s with winds from the south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
A warming trend kicks in tomorrow and we see highs around 90, and Friday keeps that going, just with more breezy winds. The hotter conditions come back for part of the weekend before we back off to the 80s Sunday.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another nice fall afternoon ahead
Amarillo70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Good Wednesday morning. It was a foggy start for some of us, and cloudy for others but the sky is clearing out. We’ll look for short-sleeves kind of weather for the rest of the day as temperatures reach the 80s, and maybe a few 90s with winds from the south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.