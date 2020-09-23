Another nice fall afternoon ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning. It was a foggy start for some of us, and cloudy for others but the sky is clearing out. We’ll look for short-sleeves kind of weather for the rest of the day as temperatures reach the 80s, and maybe a few 90s with winds from the south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A warming trend kicks in tomorrow and we see highs around 90, and Friday keeps that going, just with more breezy winds. The hotter conditions come back for part of the weekend before we back off to the 80s Sunday.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss