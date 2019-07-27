Cloudy night ahead

Fair

Amarillo

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

91°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

91°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair / Windy

Dalhart

95°F Fair / Windy Feels like 91°
Wind
23 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
66°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

91°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

We’re expecting a cloudy but calm night ahead. Most of the region will see dry conditions but some spotty showers could pop up overnight tonight.

Sunday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. During the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday a very weak cold front will move through the region sparking some very late night scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

