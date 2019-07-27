Cloudy night ahead

Good Evening!

We’re expecting a cloudy but calm night ahead. Most of the region will see dry conditions but some spotty showers could pop up overnight tonight.

Sunday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. During the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday a very weak cold front will move through the region sparking some very late night scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy