Cloudy, colder, with rain and some snow

Good Tuesday morning folks. The day is starting off with more cloud cover as the next upper-level disturbance approaches and conditions will be much more chilly. Temperatures rise from the 30s this morning to the 40s in the afternoon, so you’ll want the extra layer all day long. Past 12 pm, rain showers with some snow move in from the west and continue on this evening before clearing out tomorrow morning, while the wind gets stronger from the south. This looks to be more of a rain event than snow, with little to no accumulations.



Clouds hang around again Wednesday as the precipitation moves on and temperatures improve to the low 50s.



We’ll see more sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs around average before we get on another warming trend that makes for pretty nice conditions this weekend.



Stay warm and keep an umbrella handy.



Meteorologist Chris Martin