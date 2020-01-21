Cloudy, colder, with rain and some snow

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

36°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
34°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
31°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
35°F Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

32°F Few Clouds Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
30°F Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

25°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
35°F Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. The day is starting off with more cloud cover as the next upper-level disturbance approaches and conditions will be much more chilly. Temperatures rise from the 30s this morning to the 40s in the afternoon, so you’ll want the extra layer all day long. Past 12 pm, rain showers with some snow move in from the west and continue on this evening before clearing out tomorrow morning, while the wind gets stronger from the south. This looks to be more of a rain event than snow, with little to no accumulations.

Clouds hang around again Wednesday as the precipitation moves on and temperatures improve to the low 50s.

We’ll see more sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs around average before we get on another warming trend that makes for pretty nice conditions this weekend.

Stay warm and keep an umbrella handy.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

