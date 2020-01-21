Good Tuesday morning folks. The day is starting off with more cloud cover as the next upper-level disturbance approaches and conditions will be much more chilly. Temperatures rise from the 30s this morning to the 40s in the afternoon, so you’ll want the extra layer all day long. Past 12 pm, rain showers with some snow move in from the west and continue on this evening before clearing out tomorrow morning, while the wind gets stronger from the south. This looks to be more of a rain event than snow, with little to no accumulations.
Clouds hang around again Wednesday as the precipitation moves on and temperatures improve to the low 50s.
We’ll see more sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs around average before we get on another warming trend that makes for pretty nice conditions this weekend.
Stay warm and keep an umbrella handy.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cloudy, colder, with rain and some snow
Amarillo36°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas34°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart32°F Few Clouds Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton25°F Clear Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
