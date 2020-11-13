Cloudy and damp end to the week

Hello folks and good Friday morning. It’s going to be a cloudy day, and a damp one at that. We’re starting out with lows in the 20s and 30s so make sure to bundle up before heading out. Temperatures only rise to the 40s and 50s this afternoon so you’ll want to keep the extra layer. Thanks to an increase in moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, we’ll see some drizzle or light rain for our southeastern counties, while it’s just overcast for the rest of the area.



What little moisture we do get will be leaving Saturday as the sky clears out and the wind cranks up again. We’ll heat up to the 70s tomorrow with ample sunshine.



Sunday is looking to be more average with highs in the low 60s but we’ll get on a warming trend going into next week.



Enjoy your weekend and be safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin