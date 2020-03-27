Clouds and wind, but not as warm

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing. Gusty winds developing late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
44°F Clearing. Gusty winds developing late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Friday morning. We’re starting out pretty cloudy again today and that continues into the afternoon. We’ll go from mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s to another unseasonably warm rest of the day, with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wind strengthens after 10 am, cranking up to the 20 to 30 mph range with the strongest winds being felt in eastern New Mexico. Once more, please avoid outdoor burning, as the grass fire danger is high.

Saturday begins chilly and breezy but the wind will back off during the day light hours as we only heat up to the 50s and 60s.

Sunday looks to be warmer with highs near 70 and Monday will be as warm but with a chance for thundershowers, mainly for our eastern counties.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

