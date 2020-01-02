Clouds and colder winds; slim chance for rain

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

40°F Broken Clouds Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Thursday morning folks. Another cold front has arrived and we’ll have clouds above all day long as breezy winds get chilly. Temperatures will only rise from the 30s to afternoon readings in the 40s and low 50s. There is still a slim chance for light rain or sprinkles, though a few spots to the west may see light snow mixed in, but regardless, there won’t be much precipitation at all.

We’ll see the sky clear out tomorrow, but highs end up about the same as today as the wind backs off a bit.

The weekend brings above average temperatures and pretty nice weather, at least until another blustery front comes in Sunday to put us back to the low 50s. Dry weather will continue into next week.

Have a great day and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

