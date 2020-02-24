Good Monday morning folks. The storms from yesterday are quickly moving out of our area but the wind continues to be pretty strong. Thankfully, it calms down as the day progresses and the sky clears out. You’ll want a jacket early on but this afternoon will be warmer than average, with highs in the 60s for most of us. Our northern counties get the next cold front, however, only allowing highs in the 50s.
The wind picks up again around that front before backing off a bit in the morning and flurries are not out of the question during the day tomorrow as much colder air arrives. Look for highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday with windy conditions in the afternoon.
Wednesday looks to be cool but sunny with mild winds. We’ll get on a warming trend and breezy for the rest of the week.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Clearing skies before cold weather
Amarillo39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 25 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas35°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford36°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart36°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 25 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa40°F Overcast Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 30 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
