Clearing skies before cold weather

Good Monday morning folks. The storms from yesterday are quickly moving out of our area but the wind continues to be pretty strong. Thankfully, it calms down as the day progresses and the sky clears out. You’ll want a jacket early on but this afternoon will be warmer than average, with highs in the 60s for most of us. Our northern counties get the next cold front, however, only allowing highs in the 50s.



The wind picks up again around that front before backing off a bit in the morning and flurries are not out of the question during the day tomorrow as much colder air arrives. Look for highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday with windy conditions in the afternoon.



Wednesday looks to be cool but sunny with mild winds. We’ll get on a warming trend and breezy for the rest of the week.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin