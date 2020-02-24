Clearing skies before cold weather

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
25 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Perryton

38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
25 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
27°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

40°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
30 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Monday morning folks. The storms from yesterday are quickly moving out of our area but the wind continues to be pretty strong. Thankfully, it calms down as the day progresses and the sky clears out. You’ll want a jacket early on but this afternoon will be warmer than average, with highs in the 60s for most of us. Our northern counties get the next cold front, however, only allowing highs in the 50s.

The wind picks up again around that front before backing off a bit in the morning and flurries are not out of the question during the day tomorrow as much colder air arrives. Look for highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday with windy conditions in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks to be cool but sunny with mild winds. We’ll get on a warming trend and breezy for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

