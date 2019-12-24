Christmas Week warmth

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning to you. This Christmas Eve is looking to be partly cloudy and still much warmer than average, by about 20 degrees. We’ll heat up from lows in the 30s and low 40s to afternoon temperatures in the 60s and low 70s again with increasing cloud cover above us and somewhat stronger winds. The atmosphere may get a few sprinkles out later on this evening but we’re too dry for anything more.



Tonight, a few clouds will remain as we cool off to the 30s and 40s, but Christmas Day will be more breezy as temperatures only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.



Thursday continues the slow cool-down but by Friday, we are looking for rain showers moving in from the west and highs around 50. Friday night, snow will try to mix in for our northwestern counties before clearing out on a windy and cold Saturday morning.



Merry Christmas!



Meteorologist Chris Martin