Christmas Week warmth

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning to you. This Christmas Eve is looking to be partly cloudy and still much warmer than average, by about 20 degrees. We’ll heat up from lows in the 30s and low 40s to afternoon temperatures in the 60s and low 70s again with increasing cloud cover above us and somewhat stronger winds. The atmosphere may get a few sprinkles out later on this evening but we’re too dry for anything more.

Tonight, a few clouds will remain as we cool off to the 30s and 40s, but Christmas Day will be more breezy as temperatures only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday continues the slow cool-down but by Friday, we are looking for rain showers moving in from the west and highs around 50. Friday night, snow will try to mix in for our northwestern counties before clearing out on a windy and cold Saturday morning.

Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss