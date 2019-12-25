Merry Christmas folks! Well, we aren’t seeing snow for the holiday but instead, pretty nice weather is on tap. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s and 60s with brisk winds from the southwest, running at 15 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow, highs temperatures and the wind back off, as we only heat up to the mid and upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday, the next upper-level low arrives to bring widespread rain showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. It’ll be a chilly finish to the week with afternoon readings in the 40s and low 50s but we’ll take the beneficial moisture.
Saturday gets much more windy as colder air comes in to bring snow through midday before clearing out. Sunday, the wind dies down as the precipitation continues to move away from us.
Have a lovely holiday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Christmas Forecast
Amarillo64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 24 mph SW
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 35 mph SW
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 25 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 25 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
