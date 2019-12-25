Christmas Forecast

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
35 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
25 mph WSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
25 mph WSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Merry Christmas folks! Well, we aren’t seeing snow for the holiday but instead, pretty nice weather is on tap. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s and 60s with brisk winds from the southwest, running at 15 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow, highs temperatures and the wind back off, as we only heat up to the mid and upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday, the next upper-level low arrives to bring widespread rain showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. It’ll be a chilly finish to the week with afternoon readings in the 40s and low 50s but we’ll take the beneficial moisture.

Saturday gets much more windy as colder air comes in to bring snow through midday before clearing out. Sunday, the wind dies down as the precipitation continues to move away from us.

Have a lovely holiday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

