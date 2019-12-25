Christmas Forecast

Merry Christmas folks! Well, we aren’t seeing snow for the holiday but instead, pretty nice weather is on tap. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s and 60s with brisk winds from the southwest, running at 15 to 30 mph.



Tomorrow, highs temperatures and the wind back off, as we only heat up to the mid and upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday, the next upper-level low arrives to bring widespread rain showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. It’ll be a chilly finish to the week with afternoon readings in the 40s and low 50s but we’ll take the beneficial moisture.



Saturday gets much more windy as colder air comes in to bring snow through midday before clearing out. Sunday, the wind dies down as the precipitation continues to move away from us.



Have a lovely holiday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin