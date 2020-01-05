Hello folks and good Sunday morning. The next cold front is moving through the area and we’re waking up to lows around freezing. This front is too dry for any precipitation, so high-level clouds move overhead and temperatures will only reach the 50s and a few low 60s, but the wind stays breezy until the afternoon hours.
Monday is looking to be about the same, with a mostly sunny sky, winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 40s but Tuesday we’ll heat up to the low 50s.
The middle of the week brings stronger winds from the southwest as the 60s come around under a mostly cloudy sky.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Chilly winds for today
Amarillo41°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas39°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart31°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton43°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa46°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
