Chilly winds for today

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good Sunday morning. The next cold front is moving through the area and we’re waking up to lows around freezing. This front is too dry for any precipitation, so high-level clouds move overhead and temperatures will only reach the 50s and a few low 60s, but the wind stays breezy until the afternoon hours.
Monday is looking to be about the same, with a mostly sunny sky, winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 40s but Tuesday we’ll heat up to the low 50s.
The middle of the week brings stronger winds from the southwest as the 60s come around under a mostly cloudy sky.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin

