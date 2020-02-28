Chilly start to the day but low 60s by this afternoon

Clear

Amarillo

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

24°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

20°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Friday morning everyone, chilly start today with lows in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to the low 60’s for highs this afternoon.

We have a mild week ahead as we start March.

This weekend we will be topping out in the low 70’s with strong winds out of the west/southwest but mostly cloudy.

We will start the week with similar conditions on Monday with highs in the high 60’s, winds coming out of the northeast.

Tuesday will be our next chance for precipitation with showers across the area as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the low 50’s.

We will warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60’s.

Have a great weekend!

