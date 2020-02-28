Chilly start to the day but low 60s by this afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Friday morning everyone, chilly start today with lows in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to the low 60’s for highs this afternoon.

We have a mild week ahead as we start March.

This weekend we will be topping out in the low 70’s with strong winds out of the west/southwest but mostly cloudy.

We will start the week with similar conditions on Monday with highs in the high 60’s, winds coming out of the northeast.

Tuesday will be our next chance for precipitation with showers across the area as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the low 50’s.

We will warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60’s.

Have a great weekend!