The Low Pressure system that brought a rain/snow mix to the panhandle has now moved closer to the east coast causing severe thunderstorm warnings/tornado warnings to that region of the country. For our Sunday we will return to seasonal weather with our highs in the mid to low 50’s across the area, winds coming out of the West/Southwest throughout the day into the evening hours. Lows for Sunday will be in the low 30’s to high 20’s for most of the area. Going into Monday and Tuesday we will reach the mid to low 60’s as our highs, with Monday being fairly windy with winds coming out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Tuesday the winds subside a bit making it a bit more of a pleasant afternoon. Wednesday returns to breezy as winds switch to coming out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph. A cold front moves through for Thursday dropping our temperatures into the high to mid 40’s with a chance of precipitation lingering in the evening. Ending our week on Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s and winds coming out of the Southeast at 15 mph. Saturday will be more seasonal with our highs in the low 50’s and breezy. Lows this upcoming week will mostly stay within the mid to low 30’s
Chilly morning to start seasonal week
Amarillo28°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas24°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart25°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton26°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa27°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous