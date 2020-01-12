Chilly morning to start seasonal week

Weather
Clear

Amarillo

28°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

The Low Pressure system that brought a rain/snow mix to the panhandle has now moved closer to the east coast causing severe thunderstorm warnings/tornado warnings to that region of the country. For our Sunday we will return to seasonal weather with our highs in the mid to low 50’s across the area, winds coming out of the West/Southwest throughout the day into the evening hours. Lows for Sunday will be in the low 30’s to high 20’s for most of the area. Going into Monday and Tuesday we will reach the mid to low 60’s as our highs, with Monday being fairly windy with winds coming out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Tuesday the winds subside a bit making it a bit more of a pleasant afternoon. Wednesday returns to breezy as winds switch to coming out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph. A cold front moves through for Thursday dropping our temperatures into the high to mid 40’s with a chance of precipitation lingering in the evening. Ending our week on Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s and winds coming out of the Southeast at 15 mph. Saturday will be more seasonal with our highs in the low 50’s and breezy. Lows this upcoming week will mostly stay within the mid to low 30’s

