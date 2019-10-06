Chilly morning, nice afternoon

Good Sunday morning folks. The air is colder around the High Plains, with temperatures starting off in the 40s and low 50s, so you will want a jacket or sweater. A nice but somewhat breezy afternoon can be expected as temperatures only reach the 60s and low 70s.



Monday morning, we’ll cool down to the low 40s so plan on wearing an extra layer again, but the afternoon will be beautiful. Tuesday, the wind cranks up from the southwest as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. The moisture supply comes up enough for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop after 6 pm as we warm to the 70s.



Wednesday’s winds get strong as well while we top out in the 80s but a dry front brings us down to the 50s on Thursday.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!



