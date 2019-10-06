Chilly morning, nice afternoon

Clear

Amarillo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Perryton

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Sunday morning folks. The air is colder around the High Plains, with temperatures starting off in the 40s and low 50s, so you will want a jacket or sweater. A nice but somewhat breezy afternoon can be expected as temperatures only reach the 60s and low 70s.

Monday morning, we’ll cool down to the low 40s so plan on wearing an extra layer again, but the afternoon will be beautiful. Tuesday, the wind cranks up from the southwest as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. The moisture supply comes up enough for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop after 6 pm as we warm to the 70s.

Wednesday’s winds get strong as well while we top out in the 80s but a dry front brings us down to the 50s on Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

