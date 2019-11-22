1  of  3
Chilly, damp, and cloudy Friday

Overcast

Amarillo

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

35°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

31°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday morning. This latest round of wet weather has yielded rain, sleet, and snow for the Panhandles but most of the precipitation has ended, with some fog in its place. Temperatures will stay around freezing until after sunrise, so be cautious of occasional slick spots on road ways. For those who are having to drive on snow, drive slower and watch out for snow plows, staying out of their way. Bundle up this morning for wind chills in the 20s, so cover your extremities and wear a coat or heavy jacket. We’ll only heat up to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday brings much more sunshine and the weather improves with highs in 50s and low 60s. Sunday continues this trend , as does Monday.

Another cold wind blows Tuesday to bring temperatures back below average ahead of some chilly rain showers expected the day before Thanksgiving.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

