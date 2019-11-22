Chilly, damp, and cloudy Friday

Good Friday morning. This latest round of wet weather has yielded rain, sleet, and snow for the Panhandles but most of the precipitation has ended, with some fog in its place. Temperatures will stay around freezing until after sunrise, so be cautious of occasional slick spots on road ways. For those who are having to drive on snow, drive slower and watch out for snow plows, staying out of their way. Bundle up this morning for wind chills in the 20s, so cover your extremities and wear a coat or heavy jacket. We’ll only heat up to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.



Saturday brings much more sunshine and the weather improves with highs in 50s and low 60s. Sunday continues this trend , as does Monday.



Another cold wind blows Tuesday to bring temperatures back below average ahead of some chilly rain showers expected the day before Thanksgiving.



Stay warm and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin