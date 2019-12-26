Chances of rain return to the High Plains

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

34°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

30°F Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

32°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

39°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

32°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

36°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Good afternoon everyone.

After one last day of above-normal temperatures, the reality is coming back to the High Plains along with the chance for precipitation.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and rain may begin by midnight in our southern counties.

Friday will see some on and off rain as an upper-level storm makes its way toward the panhandle. Rain may be heavy at times and some thunder is also possible, especially tomorrow evening.

The storm system moves out on Saturday with below normal temperatures moving in through Monday.

– Dan Morgan