Chances of rain return to the High Plains

After one last day of above-normal temperatures, the reality is coming back to the High Plains along with the chance for precipitation.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight and rain may begin by midnight in our southern counties.
Friday will see some on and off rain as an upper-level storm makes its way toward the panhandle. Rain may be heavy at times and some thunder is also possible, especially tomorrow evening.
The storm system moves out on Saturday with below normal temperatures moving in through Monday.
– Dan Morgan