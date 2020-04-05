Chance for Storms Southeast

Overcast

Amarillo

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

36°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had highs only reaching the upper 60’s and lower 70’s but mostly sunny.We will be in a ridge formation over the next few days, keeping our temperatures a bit warmer than average. We have a chance for thunderstorms for our southeastern countries Monday evening with highs in the 80’s across the board. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the low 80’s and mostly sunny. Thursday we have a front moving in dropping our temperatures back to seasonal temps in the upper 60’s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Friday we have a chance for scattered storms and a bit cooler in the mid to lower 60’s. Saturday we’ll return to seasonal temperatures again in the lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!

