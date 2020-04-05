Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had highs only reaching the upper 60’s and lower 70’s but mostly sunny.We will be in a ridge formation over the next few days, keeping our temperatures a bit warmer than average. We have a chance for thunderstorms for our southeastern countries Monday evening with highs in the 80’s across the board. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the low 80’s and mostly sunny. Thursday we have a front moving in dropping our temperatures back to seasonal temps in the upper 60’s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Friday we have a chance for scattered storms and a bit cooler in the mid to lower 60’s. Saturday we’ll return to seasonal temperatures again in the lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!
Chance for Storms Southeast
