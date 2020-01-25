Chance for rain and snow soon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Saturday Evening everyone! We have a mild weekend ahead of us with our highs for Saturday topping out in the high 50’s and low 60’s and Sunday will be more of the same. Highs for Sunday will top out in the high 50’s and low 60’s with calm winds for most of the day. Monday will be the last day of our mild stretch until a cold front moves in early on Tuesday bringing some wintry precipitation with it and highs in the mid to low 40’s. Wednesday will be slightly chilly as well, with highs in the 40’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday brings us another chance for wintry precipitation as well as a cold front dropping temperatures in the low 40’s. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more pleasant with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss