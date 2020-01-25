Good Saturday Evening everyone! We have a mild weekend ahead of us with our highs for Saturday topping out in the high 50’s and low 60’s and Sunday will be more of the same. Highs for Sunday will top out in the high 50’s and low 60’s with calm winds for most of the day. Monday will be the last day of our mild stretch until a cold front moves in early on Tuesday bringing some wintry precipitation with it and highs in the mid to low 40’s. Wednesday will be slightly chilly as well, with highs in the 40’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday brings us another chance for wintry precipitation as well as a cold front dropping temperatures in the low 40’s. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more pleasant with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!
Chance for rain and snow soon
