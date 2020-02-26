1  of  2
Calmer weather takes over this week

Clear

Amarillo

17°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

13°F Clear Feels like 0°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

13°F Clear Feels like 3°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

16°F Clear Feels like 4°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

17°F Clear Feels like 7°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

18°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning folks. Conditions are much, much calmer today, and though it's bitterly cold outside, we'll see nice weather than we did yesterday. Bundle up early on for wind chills in the single digits and near zero at times, but for the afternoon, a jacket or sweater should do the trick. We'll get above freezing around 11 am and then reach highs in the 40s by 3 pm under a sunny sky.

Tomorrow brings even warmer temperatures and mild winds as we heat up to the 50s and low 60s and Friday is looking very similar.

The last day of February and the first day of March (this weekend) will be more breezy but not intense with 70s for highs and those conditions continue into next week, briefly.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

