Good Wednesday morning folks. Conditions are much, much calmer today, and though it’s bitterly cold outside, we’ll see nice weather than we did yesterday. Bundle up early on for wind chills in the single digits and near zero at times, but for the afternoon, a jacket or sweater should do the trick. We’ll get above freezing around 11 am and then reach highs in the 40s by 3 pm under a sunny sky.
Tomorrow brings even warmer temperatures and mild winds as we heat up to the 50s and low 60s and Friday is looking very similar.
The last day of February and the first day of March (this weekend) will be more breezy but not intense with 70s for highs and those conditions continue into next week, briefly.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Calmer weather takes over this week
Amarillo17°F Clear Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F A clear sky. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas13°F Clear Feels like 0°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford13°F Clear Feels like 3°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart16°F Clear Feels like 4°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton17°F Clear Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa18°F Clear Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
