Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The strong winds from Christmas afternoon have died down and we’re starting out chilly but pretty calm. We’ll have mid and high level clouds above us throughout the day as temperatures only rise to the upper 50s and low 60s.
Our next chance for precipitation comes with the next upper-level low which will bring rain to the High Plains starting early Friday morning. Showers continue throughout the day as the wind gets breezy from the south. Tomorrow’s highs will be the upper 40s and low 50s.
We’re looking for snow to move in for our northwestern counties on Saturday morning, and we may even see a little here in town before the system moves out. That afternoon will be colder and blustery.
Sunday, the stronger winds stick around but the sunshine returns.
Have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Calmer weather ahead of the next round of rain
Amarillo56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton49°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
