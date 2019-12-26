Calmer weather ahead of the next round of rain

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The strong winds from Christmas afternoon have died down and we’re starting out chilly but pretty calm. We’ll have mid and high level clouds above us throughout the day as temperatures only rise to the upper 50s and low 60s.



Our next chance for precipitation comes with the next upper-level low which will bring rain to the High Plains starting early Friday morning. Showers continue throughout the day as the wind gets breezy from the south. Tomorrow’s highs will be the upper 40s and low 50s.



We’re looking for snow to move in for our northwestern counties on Saturday morning, and we may even see a little here in town before the system moves out. That afternoon will be colder and blustery.



Sunday, the stronger winds stick around but the sunshine returns.



Have a great Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin