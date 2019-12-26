Calmer weather ahead of the next round of rain

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
mph
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The strong winds from Christmas afternoon have died down and we’re starting out chilly but pretty calm. We’ll have mid and high level clouds above us throughout the day as temperatures only rise to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next chance for precipitation comes with the next upper-level low which will bring rain to the High Plains starting early Friday morning. Showers continue throughout the day as the wind gets breezy from the south. Tomorrow’s highs will be the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’re looking for snow to move in for our northwestern counties on Saturday morning, and we may even see a little here in town before the system moves out. That afternoon will be colder and blustery.

Sunday, the stronger winds stick around but the sunshine returns.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

