Calmer start to the week

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It’s another cold morning in late December, but the wind will be much calmer today. Try to keep warm, as we’ll only heat up to the 30s at noon and our high temperatures will be in the 40s but we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) brings back average highs, up close to 50, as the wind continues to be mild. We’ll ring in 2020 chilly, with temperatures just above freezing tomorrow night.

New Year’s Day, stronger winds kick in as we get back to the upper 50s and low 60s before another cold front ushers in cloudy conditions, dropping highs to the 40s for Thursday. Right now, that system may bring some light rain or snow to the Panhandles but things may change as we get closer to that time.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin