Calmer start to the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

23°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

23°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

19°F Clear Feels like 10°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
17°F A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

26°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

23°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It’s another cold morning in late December, but the wind will be much calmer today. Try to keep warm, as we’ll only heat up to the 30s at noon and our high temperatures will be in the 40s but we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) brings back average highs, up close to 50, as the wind continues to be mild. We’ll ring in 2020 chilly, with temperatures just above freezing tomorrow night.

New Year’s Day, stronger winds kick in as we get back to the upper 50s and low 60s before another cold front ushers in cloudy conditions, dropping highs to the 40s for Thursday. Right now, that system may bring some light rain or snow to the Panhandles but things may change as we get closer to that time.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss