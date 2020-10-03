Calmer conditions to end the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Generally clear. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a windy day with winds out of the north from 15 to 30 mph at times. Sunny conditions as well with temps only in the 70’s. Sunday morning will be chilly so make sure to grab a jacket, lows in the 40’s with highs reaching seasonal 70 degree temps across the high plains. Calmer winds for Sunday as well before those winds crank up for Monday and so will those temps reaching into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area with sunny conditions as well. Tuesday temps will still remain in the upper 80’s even though winds back off and sunny conditions prevail. Wednesday more of the same with temps once again in the upper 80’s. Thursday we’ll have a slight frontal boundary moving through with no rain associated with it and temps not budging too much remaining in the 80’s. Friday/Saturday will remain in the upper 80’s yet breezy on Friday. Have a great weekend!

