Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a windy day with winds out of the north from 15 to 30 mph at times. Sunny conditions as well with temps only in the 70’s. Sunday morning will be chilly so make sure to grab a jacket, lows in the 40’s with highs reaching seasonal 70 degree temps across the high plains. Calmer winds for Sunday as well before those winds crank up for Monday and so will those temps reaching into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area with sunny conditions as well. Tuesday temps will still remain in the upper 80’s even though winds back off and sunny conditions prevail. Wednesday more of the same with temps once again in the upper 80’s. Thursday we’ll have a slight frontal boundary moving through with no rain associated with it and temps not budging too much remaining in the 80’s. Friday/Saturday will remain in the upper 80’s yet breezy on Friday. Have a great weekend!
Calmer conditions to end the weekend
Amarillo70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Generally clear. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous