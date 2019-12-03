Calmer and unseasonably warm weather

Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. This week’s mild weather continues today, with a calm start and lows slightly above freezing, and another mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures rise to the 60s again with winds only around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow brings more clouds and slightly cooler conditions as the wind ramps up from the southwest, but Thursday, temperatures drop back to the 50s as a cold front arrives. There may be enough moisture for a few minor rain showers to roll through, but we’re not looking at a lot of precipitation.

Conditions improve a bit for Friday and then even more Saturday as we get back to the 60s.

Have a lovely Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

