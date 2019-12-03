Calmer and unseasonably warm weather

Good Tuesday morning folks. This week’s mild weather continues today, with a calm start and lows slightly above freezing, and another mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures rise to the 60s again with winds only around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow brings more clouds and slightly cooler conditions as the wind ramps up from the southwest, but Thursday, temperatures drop back to the 50s as a cold front arrives. There may be enough moisture for a few minor rain showers to roll through, but we’re not looking at a lot of precipitation.
Conditions improve a bit for Friday and then even more Saturday as we get back to the 60s.
Have a lovely Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Amarillo37°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas33°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart34°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
