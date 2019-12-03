Calmer and unseasonably warm weather

Good Tuesday morning folks. This week’s mild weather continues today, with a calm start and lows slightly above freezing, and another mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures rise to the 60s again with winds only around 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow brings more clouds and slightly cooler conditions as the wind ramps up from the southwest, but Thursday, temperatures drop back to the 50s as a cold front arrives. There may be enough moisture for a few minor rain showers to roll through, but we’re not looking at a lot of precipitation.



Conditions improve a bit for Friday and then even more Saturday as we get back to the 60s.



Have a lovely Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin