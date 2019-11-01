Breezy November winds

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

32°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

26°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday morning folks and welcome to November. We’re starting off chilly but not too cold under a clear sky, and sunshine is something we’ll have plenty of the next several days. Today’s wind will shift to come in from the north with the next dry cold front and it will allow us to only warm up to the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. The wind will be stronger, at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 at times. This evening, temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s for football games, so make sure to dress appropriately.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s to the low 60s with milder winds.

We start to cool off a bit by the middle of next week, with the chance for some rain coming back.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss