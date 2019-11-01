Good Friday morning folks and welcome to November. We’re starting off chilly but not too cold under a clear sky, and sunshine is something we’ll have plenty of the next several days. Today’s wind will shift to come in from the north with the next dry cold front and it will allow us to only warm up to the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. The wind will be stronger, at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 at times. This evening, temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s for football games, so make sure to dress appropriately.
This weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s to the low 60s with milder winds.
We start to cool off a bit by the middle of next week, with the chance for some rain coming back.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Breezy November winds
Amarillo32°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart26°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton29°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa37°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
