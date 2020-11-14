Breezy conditions to continue

Clear

Amarillo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Tonight

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Tonight

Tonight: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clear

Hereford

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Tonight

Tonight: A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Tonight

Tonight: Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Tonight

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Tonight

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had windy conditions paired with elevated wildfire threats throughout the day which tapers off this evening as the front continues to push through our area leaving us with cooler conditions for our Sunday.

Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the 20’s and 30’s with sunny conditions throughout as well. We’ll warm up to seasonal highs in the 60’s and upper 50’s. We have a pretty quiet week up ahead for our work week.

Breezy conditions return towards the end of the week and maybe even a chance for rain for our next weekend, stay tuned! Have a great weekend!

