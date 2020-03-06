Breaking News
LIVE: SXSW CANCELED: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns

Breezy conditions ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
23 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Friday everyone, we have another pleasant day on our hands with highs in the mid to high 60’s across the area. Breezy conditions for today along with sunny conditions. This weekend will be a bit warmer, getting closer to 70 but we do have a chance for showers late on Sunday. Monday will be starting the week in the 70’s and that trend will continue until Wednesday when a frontal boundary moves in dropping our temperatures to the low 60’s before rising back into the 70’s for Thursday. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss