Bowie sees damage from severe weather

BOWIE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early this morning Bowie, Texas was hit with severe weather that left some serious damage.

KAMR Local 4’s Clint Brakebill caught some images showing the damage the early morning storms caused.

The storms that hit Bowie around 4 a.m. are believed to have originated from a supercell that started near Burkburnett, just West of Witchita Falls.

The supercell is believed to have dropped a few tornadoes, as well as large hailstones, rumored to be larger than softballs.

