Bitter cold and winter weather continues

Good Tuesday morning folks. Icy and snowy weather lingers on for us and will continue to create slick conditions on the roads. Use extra caution and slow down to drive to the road conditions in front of you. Don’t get into a hurry when out on your commute and make sure to bundle up appropriately. We’ll see light freezing rain, sleet, or snow as the day goes on, with our southeastern counties seeing the freezing rain, and our northern counties getting the bulk of the snow. Temperatures go from the teens to the 20s in the afternoon, with a few spots reaching the 30s.



The winter storms continues into Wednesday, but temperatures look to get above freezing in the afternoon, so we may see a switchover to rain for a few spots. A few inches of snow are likely for much of the Texas Panhandle, while closer to 6 inches of snow is likely for our western counties. A few isolated areas could get closer to a foot of snow by the time the event is over on Thursday morning.



Thursday afternoon, some sunshine returns as we heat up to the 40s but the melting process continues into this Halloween weekend with the 50s and 60s returning.



Stay safe and keep warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin