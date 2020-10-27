Bitter cold and winter weather continues

Overcast

Amarillo

18°F Overcast Feels like 2°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
23°F A wintry mix. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

16°F Broken Clouds Feels like 0°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
23°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

20°F Overcast Feels like 6°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
23°F Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

18°F Overcast Feels like 2°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
24°F Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

19°F Overcast Feels like 6°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Expect periods of light freezing rain early...becoming heavier overnight. Significant icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
25°F Expect periods of light freezing rain early...becoming heavier overnight. Significant icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

20°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix early will evolve to mainly freezing rain overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
24°F A wintry mix early will evolve to mainly freezing rain overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. Icy and snowy weather lingers on for us and will continue to create slick conditions on the roads. Use extra caution and slow down to drive to the road conditions in front of you. Don’t get into a hurry when out on your commute and make sure to bundle up appropriately. We’ll see light freezing rain, sleet, or snow as the day goes on, with our southeastern counties seeing the freezing rain, and our northern counties getting the bulk of the snow. Temperatures go from the teens to the 20s in the afternoon, with a few spots reaching the 30s.

The winter storms continues into Wednesday, but temperatures look to get above freezing in the afternoon, so we may see a switchover to rain for a few spots. A few inches of snow are likely for much of the Texas Panhandle, while closer to 6 inches of snow is likely for our western counties. A few isolated areas could get closer to a foot of snow by the time the event is over on Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, some sunshine returns as we heat up to the 40s but the melting process continues into this Halloween weekend with the 50s and 60s returning.

Stay safe and keep warm.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

