Big cool-down this week

Clear

Amarillo

42°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
20°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello and good Monday morning folks. A strong cold front is moving our way, and the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle will feel the chill sooner than the rest of us. The front moves over our northern counties after sunrise, and those behind it will need to plan on wearing a jacket or coat all day as temperatures only reach the 40s. To those ahead of it, including Amarillo, we’ll heat up to the 60s and 70s with breezy winds.

The very cold air wins out tonight, pushing through the Panhandles, and we’ll wake up tomorrow morning to single-digit and sub-zero wind chills. Flurries or light snow are likely during the day, while we won’t heat up much at all, seeing day time temperatures in the 20s.

Wednesday morning will be even colder, while another round of snow hits the South Plains, and a few inches of accumulation possible. Highs improve to the 30s for most of our area.

Calmer weather takes over from Thursday on into this weekend.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

