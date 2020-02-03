Big cool-down this week

Hello and good Monday morning folks. A strong cold front is moving our way, and the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle will feel the chill sooner than the rest of us. The front moves over our northern counties after sunrise, and those behind it will need to plan on wearing a jacket or coat all day as temperatures only reach the 40s. To those ahead of it, including Amarillo, we’ll heat up to the 60s and 70s with breezy winds.



The very cold air wins out tonight, pushing through the Panhandles, and we’ll wake up tomorrow morning to single-digit and sub-zero wind chills. Flurries or light snow are likely during the day, while we won’t heat up much at all, seeing day time temperatures in the 20s.



Wednesday morning will be even colder, while another round of snow hits the South Plains, and a few inches of accumulation possible. Highs improve to the 30s for most of our area.



Calmer weather takes over from Thursday on into this weekend.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin