Good Friday morning. We’re starting out with a mainly clear sky above and temperatures are flirting with the freezing mark. Watch out for potential slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, and take your time getting to school and work. With a sunny sky above again, we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s, and melt more snow.
Halloween is looking pretty much average with highs near 70 and sunshine. The kids that go Trick-or-Treating may need a jacket or extra layer under their costumes.
Sunday’s temperatures come down a few degrees but then we’re getting on a stronger warming trend that leads us to the 70s and 80s by Election Day.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Better weather for Halloween weekend
Amarillo35°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas39°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford37°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Good Friday morning. We’re starting out with a mainly clear sky above and temperatures are flirting with the freezing mark. Watch out for potential slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, and take your time getting to school and work. With a sunny sky above again, we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s, and melt more snow.