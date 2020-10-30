Better weather for Halloween weekend

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Friday morning. We’re starting out with a mainly clear sky above and temperatures are flirting with the freezing mark. Watch out for potential slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, and take your time getting to school and work. With a sunny sky above again, we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s, and melt more snow.

Halloween is looking pretty much average with highs near 70 and sunshine. The kids that go Trick-or-Treating may need a jacket or extra layer under their costumes.

Sunday’s temperatures come down a few degrees but then we’re getting on a stronger warming trend that leads us to the 70s and 80s by Election Day.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

