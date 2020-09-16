Benign weather still going

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out pretty nice under a mostly cloud-less sky and temperatures rise once more to average marks, in the mid 80s. The upper-level disturbance that brought the clouds yesterday morning is moving back south and will help to kick off a shower or two for the southern Texas Panhandle and South Plains. These few pockets of rain won’t last long into the evening, and the rest of us stay dry.

We keep on with standard September temperatures and weak winds for the remainder of the week, with the only major change coming the last weekend of summer being somewhat stronger gusts.

Make it a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

