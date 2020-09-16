Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out pretty nice under a mostly cloud-less sky and temperatures rise once more to average marks, in the mid 80s. The upper-level disturbance that brought the clouds yesterday morning is moving back south and will help to kick off a shower or two for the southern Texas Panhandle and South Plains. These few pockets of rain won’t last long into the evening, and the rest of us stay dry.
We keep on with standard September temperatures and weak winds for the remainder of the week, with the only major change coming the last weekend of summer being somewhat stronger gusts.
Make it a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Benign weather still going
Amarillo59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
