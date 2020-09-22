Beginning of Fall with a smoky sky

Hello folks and welcome to Fall! Autumn begins at 8:30 this morning and it feels like it out there. We’ve cooled off to the 40s and 50s and a few of us are seeing fog, mainly the southeastern Texas Panhandle. A jacket or sweater may be needed as you head outdoors. The fog clears out after 10 am and we’ll slowly warm up to the low 80s for the afternoon. A hazy sky remains above us and a few clouds are likely. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible up in the northeastern corner of New Mexico but the rest of us miss out on rain.



Fog spreads over more of the Texas Panhandle Wednesday morning as the moisture supply increases but we’ll see sunshine and haze later on in the day. Temperatures get on a warming trend for the rest of this week, topping out in the 90s by Friday with breezy winds.



Saturday afternoon brings a dry cold front that brings us back to average for Sunday.



Meteorologist Chris Martin