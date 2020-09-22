Beginning of Fall with a smoky sky

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and welcome to Fall! Autumn begins at 8:30 this morning and it feels like it out there. We’ve cooled off to the 40s and 50s and a few of us are seeing fog, mainly the southeastern Texas Panhandle. A jacket or sweater may be needed as you head outdoors. The fog clears out after 10 am and we’ll slowly warm up to the low 80s for the afternoon. A hazy sky remains above us and a few clouds are likely. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible up in the northeastern corner of New Mexico but the rest of us miss out on rain.

Fog spreads over more of the Texas Panhandle Wednesday morning as the moisture supply increases but we’ll see sunshine and haze later on in the day. Temperatures get on a warming trend for the rest of this week, topping out in the 90s by Friday with breezy winds.

Saturday afternoon brings a dry cold front that brings us back to average for Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss