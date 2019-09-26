Backing off the heat

Good Thursday morning folks. The latest frontal boundary is splitting the area this morning, with low clouds and some fog behind it, and a more clear sky and higher temperatures ahead of it. The front will do the same for the rest of the day, keeping our northern counties a bit cooler, with highs in the 70s and low 80s, while to the south several spots will get near 90. Yet again, the cap will be strong in the afternoon, so rain is not likely, except for a few storms over the southern Texas Panhandle.



Tomorrow, the front heads out with stronger winds in place as temperatures come back up several degrees. Thunderstorms are looking much more probable for Friday night and again Saturday in the evening hours. More rain is headed to the High Plains from Sunday into next week as we get on a cooling trend for a change.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin